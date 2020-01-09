Jacksonville man wins $5,000 a week for life scratch-off game
Jealous? Yes. Yes we are.
TALLAHASSEE – A local man just won $5,000 a week for life.
The Florida Lottery said that Eladio Garcia Acevedo, 56, of Jacksonville, claimed a top prize in the $5,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,030,000.00.
Garcia Acevedo purchased his winning ticket from Rut’s BP, located at 6923 Atlantic Boulevard.
The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.35.
