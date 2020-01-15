Jacksonville's 3 top spots for affordable tacos

Need more tacos in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable taco spots in Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Nacho Taco

photo: far d./yelp

Topping the list is Nacho Taco. Located at 751 Stockton St., the food stand, which offers tacos and more, is the highest-rated budget-friendly taco spot in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 256 reviews on Yelp.

We found this out about the business's signature items: "We have many different varieties of Mexican dishes as well as vegetarian and vegan options," Nacho Taco notes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

2. Taco Libre

photo: maisha r./yelp

Next up is Taco Libre, situated at 14286 Beach Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 206 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score tacos has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

Yelper Nolan N., who reviewed Taco Libre on Dec. 30, wrote, "This spot has the best burritos in town! The servers are very nice, too."

3. Mr. Taco

photo: andie t./yelp

Mr. Taco, a Tex-Mex spot that offers tacos and more, is another budget-friendly go-to, with four stars out of 217 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6426 Bowden Road, Suite #206, to see for yourself.

Joanne K. noted, "The carne asada and carnitas here are so good."

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.