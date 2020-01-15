New traditional American spot Clara's Tidbits debuts in Mandarin

If you've got traditional American on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 12276 San Jose Blvd., Unit #709 in Mandarin, the newcomer is called Clara's Tidbits.

This spot offers both lunch and a catering service. The chicken avocado pita heads the list of specialty sandwiches. You'll also find a wide variety of salads here. Take a gander at the full menu.

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has already made a good impression.

Alana H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 22, wrote, "If you want reasonably priced, wholesome lunch food, then try this new location in Mandarin. There are daily specials, and I always leave satisfied."

And Nick W. wrote, "Finally, a consistently good lunch option for this area! I chose the chicken salad on a croissant and it was perfect."

Clara's Tidbits is now open, so swing on by and experience it for yourself.

