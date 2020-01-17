Here are the freshest new businesses to launch in Jacksonville

Looking to check out the newest businesses to open in Jacksonville? From a New American spot to a medical spa, read on for a rundown of the newest spots to open around town.

Jumpin' Jax House Of Food

photo: clint m./yelp

Wander over to 20 W. Adams St. in Downtown Jacksonville and you'll find Jumpin' Jax House Of Food, a New American spot, offering burgers and salads. Jumpin' Jax House Of Food offers a mushroom Swiss burger, The Caveman pizza, Greek chicken salad and more.

Clara's Tidbits

Photo: jay p./Yelp

Stop by 12276 San Jose Blvd., Unit 709 in Mandarin and you'll find Clara's Tidbits, a new traditional American spot. On the menu, look for the turkey avocado pita, New Orleans po' boy or the Mediterranean wrap.

VIO Med Spa

Photo: VIO med Spa/Yelp

New to 13820 Old St. Augustine Road, Suite 401 in Del Rio is VIO Med Spa, a medical spa, skincare and body contouring spot. VIO Med Spa provides CoolSculpting, facials, microneedling and more.

