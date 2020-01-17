Here are the freshest new businesses to launch in Jacksonville
Looking to check out the newest businesses to open in Jacksonville? From a New American spot to a medical spa, read on for a rundown of the newest spots to open around town. Wander over to 20 W. Adams St. in Downtown Jacksonville and you'll find Jumpin' Jax House Of Food, a New American spot, offering burgers and salads. Jumpin' Jax House Of Food offers a mushroom Swiss burger, The Caveman pizza, Greek chicken salad and more. Stop by 12276 San Jose Blvd., Unit 709 in Mandarin and you'll find Clara's Tidbits, a new traditional American spot. On the menu, look for the turkey avocado pita, New Orleans po' boy or the Mediterranean wrap. New to 13820 Old St. Augustine Road, Suite 401 in Del Rio is VIO Med Spa, a medical spa, skincare and body contouring spot. VIO Med Spa provides CoolSculpting, facials, microneedling and more. This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Jumpin' Jax House Of Food
Clara's Tidbits
VIO Med Spa
Looking to check out the newest businesses to open in Jacksonville? From a New American spot to a medical spa, read on for a rundown of the newest spots to open around town.
Wander over to 20 W. Adams St. in Downtown Jacksonville and you'll find Jumpin' Jax House Of Food, a New American spot, offering burgers and salads. Jumpin' Jax House Of Food offers a mushroom Swiss burger, The Caveman pizza, Greek chicken salad and more.
Stop by 12276 San Jose Blvd., Unit 709 in Mandarin and you'll find Clara's Tidbits, a new traditional American spot. On the menu, look for the turkey avocado pita, New Orleans po' boy or the Mediterranean wrap.
New to 13820 Old St. Augustine Road, Suite 401 in Del Rio is VIO Med Spa, a medical spa, skincare and body contouring spot. VIO Med Spa provides CoolSculpting, facials, microneedling and more.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
2020 Hoodline