World’s largest Snickers bar weighs in at over 2 tons in Texas

WACO, Texas – You've heard the saying, that is everything is bigger in Texas?

That’s even true for candy.

A plant in Waco -- that makes Snickers, M and M’s and Skittles -- has beaten the Guinness World Record for the largest Snickers bar.

The bar weighs nearly 4.5 tons.

It is the equivalent of more than 43,000 single-size Snickers bars, including more than 1,200 pounds of caramel, peanuts and nougat combined and nearly 3,500 pounds of chocolate.