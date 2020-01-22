Bonchon brings Korean fare to Golden Glades/The Woods

Looking to chow down on some Korean fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Bonchon, the new addition is located in Golden Glades/The Woods at 13423 Beach Blvd., Suite 104.

Bonchon is a chain that specializes in authentic Korean street fare, such as fried chicken wings, fried rice and Japchae glass noodles. On the menu, you can also expect to see items like Korean tacos, steamed pork buns and udon noodle soup. Lunch specials are available every day from 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Bonchon has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Stacey L. added, “Tried this new restaurant today and enjoyed my meal! Our table shared the seasoned fries (fries tossed with house seasoning and parmesan, topped with parsley and served with ketchup). So good!”

And Yelper Chen X. wrote, "Went here for lunch, ordered wings and Japchae. The wings are the best wings I ever had. Fried to perfection. Crispy at outside and juicy inside."

Bonchon is now open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.–10:30 p.m., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.

