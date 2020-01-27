The 5 best steakhouses in Jacksonville

Wondering where to find the best steakhouses near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top steakhouses in Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

Jacksonville-area consumers usually spend more in the winter at restaurants than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a small business software provider and email marketing company. Daily spending at Jacksonville-area restaurants rose to $1,601 per business in the winter of last year, 4% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse

photo: terra gaucha brazilian steakhouse/yelp

First on the list is Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse. Located at 4483 Southside Blvd. in Windy Hill, the steakhouse, Brazilian and buffet spot is the highest-rated steakhouse in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 579 reviews on Yelp.

2. Salento Colombian Steakhouse

photo: salento colombian steahouse/yelp

Next is Southwood's Salento Colombian Steakhouse, situated at 11018 Old St. Augustine Road. With 4.5 stars out of 333 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse and Colombian spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Cowford Chophouse

photo: scott w./yelp

Cowford Chophouse, a steakhouse and bar that offers seafood and more in Downtown Jacksonville, is another go-to, with four stars out of 312 Yelp reviews. Head over to 101 E. Bay St. to see for yourself.

4. J. Alexander's Restaurant

Over in Windy Hill, check out this location of the chain J. Alexander's Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 313 reviews on Yelp. You can find the steakhouse, cocktail bar and New American spot at 10296 Bistro Drive.

5. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

photo: firebirds wood fired grill/yelp

And then there's Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, a Windy Hill favorite with four stars out of 255 reviews. Stop by 4826 Town Center Parkway to hit up the wine bar and steakhouse, which offers seafood and more, next time you're in the mood.

