MetroPCS (Metro by T-Mobile) customers reporting service outage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Having internet problems this morning? You're not alone.

Thousands of MetroPCS (now called Metro by T-Mobile) mobile phone and mobile internet service customers were reporting an outage Tuesday morning.

This appears to be a nationwide problem.

According to DownDetector, thousands of MetroPCS problems started to be reported about 5 a.m. (ET) Tuesday.

There were MetroPCS service problem reports flooding istheservicedown.com, too.

Customers on social media said they have been waiting for an explanation from the provider.

Solution? Some on Twitter claim you can make your phone work by restarting it. We hope that works!

@MetroPCS @MetroByTMobile my data isn't working and I can't get through to the customer care number. pic.twitter.com/AxALX1nuX5 — XSpaTan x117X (@XSpatanx117X) January 28, 2020

It's a lot of people having the same issue regardless of phone. Tmobile and MetroPCS. No internet connection. pic.twitter.com/RXFaPZkfvH — Taylor Elmore (@TayDanaeElmore) January 28, 2020