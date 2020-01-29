The 5 best Japanese spots in Jacksonville

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Japanese fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Japanese spots around Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

February is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Jacksonville area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that also helps companies find free business advertising. Estimated daily customers at Jacksonville-area restaurants rose to 60 per business in February of last year, second only to March with an average of 63, and 7% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Domu

photo: donn d./yelp

First on the list is DOMU. Located at 4852 Town Center Parkway, Suite 101 in Windy Hill, the cocktail bar and Asian fusion spot, which offers ramen and more, is the highest-rated Japanese restaurant in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 479 reviews on Yelp.

2. Hawkers Asian Street Fare

Photo: John L./Yelp

Next up is Riverside's Hawkers Asian Street Fare, situated at 1001 Park St. With four stars out of 1,379 reviews on Yelp, the Asian fusion spot, which offers tapas and ramen, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Hangar Bay Cafe & Gallery

photo: matt c./yelp

North Beach's The Hangar Bay Cafe & Gallery, located at 2294 Mayport Road, Suite 22, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the New American and Southern spot, which offers ramen and more, 4.5 stars out of 399 reviews.

4. Sushi Bear Sushi & Grill

Photo: Don R./Yelp

Sushi Bear Sushi & Grill, a sushi bar and Japanese spot that offers seafood and more in Lakeshore, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 340 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4530 St. Johns Ave., Suite 9 to see for yourself.

5. Kazu Japanese Restaurant

Photo: Monique H./Yelp

Over in Arrowhead, check out Kazu Japanese Restaurant, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 288 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sushi bar and Japanese spot at 9965 San Jose Blvd., Suite 35.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.