Island Wing Company brings chicken wings and more to Windy Hill

Craving chicken wings? You're in luck. A new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Windy Hill, called Island Wing Company, is located at 4409 Southside Blvd.

Island Wing Company offers fast casual comfort foods in a relaxed, island-inspired sports bar environment. On the menu, expect to see items like tacos, fried chicken wings, burgers, sandwiches and fried shrimp. Cocktails, beer and wine are served from the full bar, and catering services are also available.

With a 3.5-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Jass F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 26, wrote, "The wings here are amazing," and Yelper Sorin R. added, “I love it here. There is no seat in the whole restaurant that doesn't have a great view of a TV."

Head on over to check it out: Island Wing Company is open from 11 a.m.–2 a.m. daily.

