Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Jacksonville with a budget of up to $1,300/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

8150 Point Meadows Drive (Deerwood)

Listed at $1,201/month, this 962-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 8150 Point Meadows Drive.

In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent and is bikeable.

4090 Hodges Blvd. (Beach Haven)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 4090 Hodges Blvd. It's listed for $1,203/month for its 1,200 square feet.

The building features garage parking and a gym. The unit also comes with a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

3530 Victoria Park Road (Greenfield Manor)

Here's a 1,408-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse at 3530 Victoria Park Road that's going for $1,205/month.

Expect to find a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the unit. The building has a swimming pool and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

12193 Kernan Lake Drive (Sandalwood)

Next, check out this 1,070-square-foot one-bedroom one-bathroom apartment that's located at 12193 Kernan Lake Drive. It's listed for $1,206/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. You can also expect hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable and is very bikeable.

4674 Town Center Parkway (Windy Hill)

Finally, located at 4674 Town Center Parkway, here's a 609-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,209/month.

The apartment has hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building offers garage parking and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable and is relatively bikeable.

