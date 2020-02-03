News4JAX celebrates students who are passionate about reading

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Local Station, in partnership with Douglas Law Firm, is proud to present News4JAX National Reading Awareness Month. Beginning in March, News4JAX will spotlight children grades 1-5 who are passionate about reading and celebrate four local classrooms who embrace the joy of literature.

“Studies have shown reading to children just 20 minutes a day can have an enormous impact on the cognitive development of children. In our ongoing effort to serve our local community, News4JAX wants to remind everyone of this important fact and get out into our local schools to spread this important message,” said Bob Ellis, Vice President and General Manager of WJXT/WCWJ.

To participate, parents and teachers should send a video of their child or classroom telling us why they are passionate about reading, and why they would like additional books in their classroom. Video submissions can be sent through www.News4JAX.com/reading or by visiting the News4JAX.com contest page. Nominations are open through February 17. Four winning classrooms will be announced on Feb. 28.

During each week of March, a member of The Morning Show team will bring a few of their favorite books into a winning classroom and read along to the kids. The winning classroom will receive a pizza party and $100 scholastic gift card to restock their library.

Contest Requirements: