Jacksonville's top 5 wine bars, ranked

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top wine bars in Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Picasso's Pizzeria

First on the list is Picasso's Pizzeria. Located in Arrowhead at 10503 San Jose Blvd., Suite 207, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, is the highest-rated wine bar in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 509 reviews on Yelp.

2. Taverna

Next up is San Marco's Taverna, situated at 1986 San Marco Blvd. With four stars out of 365 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot and wine bar has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Seasons 52

Windy Hill's Seasons 52, an outpost of the chain located at 5096 Big Island Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the New American spot and wine bar, which offers seafood and more, four stars out of 330 reviews.

4. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, a wine bar that offers steaks, seafood and more in Windy Hill, is another go-to, with four stars out of 256 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4826 Town Center Parkway to see for yourself.

5. Enza's Italian Restaurant

Finally, there's Enza's Italian Restaurant, an Arrowhead favorite with four stars out of 259 reviews. Stop by 10601 San Jose Blvd., Suite 109, to hit up the Italian spot and piano bar the next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings for wine.

