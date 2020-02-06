Lawn tool blowing away more than leaves

Country Home Products is doing a voluntary recall of its walk-behind leaf blowers. This comes after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (UPSC) received reports of the blower blades breaking off and discharging during normal use.

Eight instances of blades breaking have been reported to the UPSC putting the failure rate at nearly 10%. From September to November 2019, 100 units were sold through DR Power Equipment dealers and the company’s website.

Neither of the official dealerships located in the Jacksonville metro area was affected.

Cypress Mower Service & Sales representative Nikki Chapman told Channel 4 that they did not carry the item. Jaguar Power Sports said no affected units had been sold from their location.

Anybody who does own an affected model has been asked to cease using their blowers and return them for a full refund.

Information about the products being recalled, and how to arrange returns is included below. Model numbers are printed on the left side of the main impeller housing and on the serial number.

Product name Model number DR PREMIER 1200 Walk Behind Leaf Blower WB13010DMN DR PRO 2000 Walk Behind Leaf Blower WB15020DMN DR PRO 2000 Walk Behind Leaf Blower WB15020DEN DR PRO 2000SP Walk Behind Leaf Blower WB17020DEN

Consumer contact information: DR Power Equipment at 800-687-6575 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, email at www.drpower.com/pages/content/customer-support/contact or online at www.drpower.com and click “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.