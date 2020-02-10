76ºF

Waffle House accepting reservations for Valentine’s Day

It’s love at first bite!

If you really want to impress your valentine this Friday, or if you waited too late to book a table at a nice restaurant, consider going to Waffle House.

The 24-hour diner is now accepting Valentine’s Day reservations.

You heard right! Reservations... for waffle house.

Participating locations are adding holiday-themed specials for the occasion --- in addition to their regular menu.

The company promises the special menu will be quote “love at first bite.”

Click here to see all participating locations.

💛 Valentine's Day is 1 week away! 💛 Have you reserved your table yet? Visit wafflehouse.com/valentines-day-dinner-2020 to see a full list of participating restaurants!

Posted by Waffle House on Friday, February 7, 2020

