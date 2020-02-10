Waffle House accepting reservations for Valentine’s Day
It’s love at first bite!
If you really want to impress your valentine this Friday, or if you waited too late to book a table at a nice restaurant, consider going to Waffle House.
The 24-hour diner is now accepting Valentine’s Day reservations.
You heard right! Reservations... for waffle house.
Participating locations are adding holiday-themed specials for the occasion --- in addition to their regular menu.
The company promises the special menu will be quote “love at first bite.”
Click here to see all participating locations.
💛 Valentine's Day is 1 week away! 💛 Have you reserved your table yet? Visit wafflehouse.com/valentines-day-dinner-2020 to see a full list of participating restaurants!Posted by Waffle House on Friday, February 7, 2020
The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.