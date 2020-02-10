Waffle House accepting reservations for Valentine’s Day

If you really want to impress your valentine this Friday, or if you waited too late to book a table at a nice restaurant, consider going to Waffle House.

The 24-hour diner is now accepting Valentine’s Day reservations.

You heard right! Reservations... for waffle house.

Participating locations are adding holiday-themed specials for the occasion --- in addition to their regular menu.

The company promises the special menu will be quote “love at first bite.”

