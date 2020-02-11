Disney World raises prices for annual passes... again
Last annual pass price increase was June 2019
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Walt Disney World has increased prices... again.
Four Florida resident passes and two out of state passes saw price increases, as seen on Disney’s website.
Three of the four Florida resident passes increased by $20 and one increased by $10. The two out-of-state passes increased by 6%.
The price comes almost eight months after the last price increase in June 2019.
Florida resident passes:
Platinum Plus Pass: $999, no change
Platinum Pass: $899, no change
Gold Pass: $719, up from $699
Silver Pass: $539, up from $519
Select Pass: $439, no change
Weekday Select Pass: $369, up from $349
Epcot After 4 Pass: $319, up from $309
Waterparks Pass: $139, no change
Out of state passes:
Platinum Plus Pass: $1295, up from $1219, 6.2% increase
Platinum Pass: $1195, up from $1119, 6.8% increase
