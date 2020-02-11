Florida woman wins $2 million from new scratch-off game

This Florida woman scratched her way to be two million dollars richer.

Joyce Klarberg, of Edgewater, Florida, won the first $2 million top prize from the Florida Lottery’s new 100X Scratch-Off game, according to lottery officials.

Klarberg chose to take the one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,605,000.

The winning scratch-off was purchased at the Publix on 2970 South Ridgewood Avenue in Edgewater.

The 100X Scratch-Off ticket costs $10 and features eight prizes of $2 million. According to lottery officials, the game’s overall odds of winning are 1 in 3.46.