Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Jacksonville with a budget of up to $1,500/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

8150 Point Meadows Drive (Deerwood)

Listed at $1,405/month, this 1,089-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 8150 Point Meadows Drive.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building offers secured entry and garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is bikeable.

9576 Stratham Court (Chimney Lakes)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit situated at 9576 Stratham Court. It's listed for $1,410/month for its 1,519 square feet.

The building features garage parking and a swimming pool. In the unit, the listing promises a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

7080 Star Rush Drive (Argyle Forest)

Here's a 1,636-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 7080 Star Rush Drive that's also going for $1,410/month.

You can expect to see hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the residence. The building has garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

8037 Boonesborough Triangle (Settlers Landing)

Next, check out this 1,451-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's located at 8037 Boonesborough Triangle. It's listed for $1,410/month.

The building offers garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

3332 Volley Drive (Arlington Hills)

Lastly, located at 3332 Volley Drive, here's a 1,339-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,415/month.

In the residence, the listing promises a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. The building boasts garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

