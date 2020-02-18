Jacksonville #4 ‘Most Popular City Moved To in 2019’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Do you ever wonder why there are always new homes being built in Jacksonville? The answer is... because people keep moving here!

According to a new 2020 Migration Report by Hire A Helper, Jacksonville had 55% more people moving in than moving out.

Whether in pursuit of warm weather or peaceful retirement, a vast number of Americans moved to Florida in 2019. More than any other state, the study found.

Numbers showed that 1 in 8 (13%) interstate moves were destined for the Sunshine State!

The top city to move to was Scottsdale, AZ, with twice (108%) as many people moving in versus out, followed by Durham, NC (71.7%) and Sarasota, FL (58%). Jacksonville was close to Sarasota and next on the list (55.2%). In contrast, Miami, FL experienced a net loss (-46%).

Other states attracting a large number of people were Texas (8%), North Carolina (7%), California (5.3%), and Georgia (5.1%).

