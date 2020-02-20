Jonesing for seafood? Check out Jacksonville's top 4 spots

Need more seafood in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood hot spots in Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

Jacksonville-area consumers usually spend more in February at restaurants than most other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of small business marketing software. Estimated daily customers at Jacksonville-area restaurants rose to 60 per business in February of last year, second only to March with an average of 63, and 7% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Trent’s Seafood & Grill

First on the list is Trent’s seafood & Grill. Located at 4553 120th St. in Jacksonville Naval Air Station, the spot to score seafood and more is the highest-rated seafood spot in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 157 reviews on Yelp.

2. River & Post

Next up is Riverside's River & Post, situated at 1000 Riverside Ave. With four stars out of 507 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar and traditional American spot, serving seafood and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Orsay

Avondale's Orsay, located at 3630 Park St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the French and New American spot, which offers seafood and more, 4.5 stars out of 779 reviews.

4. Safe Harbor Seafood Market and Restaurant

Safe Harbor Seafood Market and Restaurant, a seafood market that offers seafood and fish and chips in Mayport, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 523 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4378 Ocean St., Suite 3 to see for yourself.

