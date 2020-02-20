Rare rainbow snake spotted in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. – A woman recently reported stumbling upon a 4-foot Rainbow Snake (Farancia erytrogramma) while hiking in the Ocala National Forest.
The rare snake hasn’t been seen in the county in more than 50 years! The Florida Museum of Natural History confirms this is the first record of this species in Marion County since 1969!
“Our biologists speculate the recent drawdown of Rodman Reservoir had this rainbow snake on the move,” FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute said.
The snake spends most of its life hidden.
A Rare Sighting! Tracey Cauthen recently reported stumbling upon a ~4 ft Rainbow Snake, Farancia erytrogramma, while...Posted by FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute on Wednesday, February 19, 2020
