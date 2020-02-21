Mother’s heartbreaking video of son with dwarfism crying because of bullying goes viral
‘Give me a knife, I’m going to kill myself,’ the boy cries
A viral video showing the impact of bullying has resulted in an outpouring of support for a young boy in Australia.
Nine-year-old Quaden Bayles lives with dwarfism and has been bullied at school.
On Tuesday, his mother posted a video of him sobbing, saying he wanted to kill himself, which his mother says he has attempted in the past.
The clip has been viewed millions of times, triggering a global outpouring of support, including from actor Hugh Jackman.
Comedian Brad Williams, who also lives with dwarfism, set up a GoFundMe page to send Bayles and his mother to Disneyland in California.
I’ve set up a GoFundMe to send brave Quaden and his mother to Disneyland. Let’s show a bullied kid that he is loved! https://t.co/vGLHQXzO0K— Brad Williams (@funnybrad) February 20, 2020
As of Friday morning, it had raised over $245,000.
This is the impacts of bullying! I seriously don’t know what else to do! 😭Posted by Yarraka Bayles on Tuesday, February 18, 2020
