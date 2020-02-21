44ºF

Mother’s heartbreaking video of son with dwarfism crying because of bullying goes viral

‘Give me a knife, I’m going to kill myself,’ the boy cries

A viral video showing the impact of bullying has resulted in an outpouring of support for a young boy in Australia.

Nine-year-old Quaden Bayles lives with dwarfism and has been bullied at school.

On Tuesday, his mother posted a video of him sobbing, saying he wanted to kill himself, which his mother says he has attempted in the past.

The clip has been viewed millions of times, triggering a global outpouring of support, including from actor Hugh Jackman.

Comedian Brad Williams, who also lives with dwarfism, set up a GoFundMe page to send Bayles and his mother to Disneyland in California.

As of Friday morning, it had raised over $245,000.

This is the impacts of bullying! I seriously don’t know what else to do! 😭

Posted by Yarraka Bayles on Tuesday, February 18, 2020

