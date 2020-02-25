Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

10263 Whispering Forest Drive (Sunbeam)



Here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 10263 Whispering Forest Drive. It's listed for $1,310/month for its 1,250 square feet.

The building offers secured entry. The listing also promises a fireplace, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent and is fairly bikeable.

9439 San Jose Blvd. (Beauclerc)

Here's a 1,760-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 9439 San Jose Blvd. that's also going for $1,310/month.

The unit offers a fireplace and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 nonrefundable pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

114 Cherry Tree Court (Holiday Hill)

Next, check out this 1,468-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's located at 114 Cherry Tree Court. It's listed for $1,314/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and a swimming pool. In the unit, expect to see air conditioning and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $49.99 application fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable and is bikeable.

3701 Danforth Drive (Beach Haven)

Located at 3701 Danforth Drive, here's a 1,203-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,315/month.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building features garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

