’Frisky Cat Cafe’ is coming to St. Augustine
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Cat lovers, rejoice! Another cat cafe is coming to St. Johns County.
The Frisky Cat Cafe should be opening in the next two weeks, a post on Facebook said. The purpose of the establishment is to promote adult cat adoption.
It will be a cat lounge plus a café where guests interact with our entertain cat residents.
The cafe will serve locally roasted Bold Bean Coffee.
They will be located at 1092 S Ponce De Leon Blvd. Click here for more information.
Here’s how it works:
