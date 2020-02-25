’Frisky Cat Cafe’ is coming to St. Augustine

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Cat lovers, rejoice! Another cat cafe is coming to St. Johns County.

The Frisky Cat Cafe should be opening in the next two weeks, a post on Facebook said. The purpose of the establishment is to promote adult cat adoption.

It will be a cat lounge plus a café where guests interact with our entertain cat residents.

The cafe will serve locally roasted Bold Bean Coffee.

They will be located at 1092 S Ponce De Leon Blvd. Click here for more information.

The Frisky Cat Cafe is just weeks from opening. Our sign is up today! We have all of our licenses approved and are just... Posted by Frisky Cat Cafe on Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Here’s how it works:

This classy chic rope bed just came for the Cat Cafe and the Lily Litter are having a wrestling match. Visit us on Facebook www.facebook.com/friskycatcafe/ or for more information at www.friskycatcafe.com. #catcafe #catcafé #catcafelounge #catbed #catsofinstagram #catbeds #coolcatbeds Posted by Frisky Cat Cafe on Saturday, January 18, 2020