Get free IHOP pancakes Tuesday for National Pancake Day
National Pancake Day in 2020 in Feb. 25
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – IHOP is giving away free pancakes on Tuesday for National Pancake Day.
Participating restaurants are giving away free short stacks of buttermilk pancakes on Feb. 25.
IHOP is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
You could also win pancakes for life! Every person who visits a participating IHOP will have one chance to win one of 250,000 prizes.
Click here to find a location near you.
Today is National Pancake Day! Come to IHOP and celebrate with a free buttermilk short stack and a chance to win Pancakes for Life. Hip, hip, pancakes! Hip, hip, pancakes!Posted by IHOP on Tuesday, February 25, 2020
