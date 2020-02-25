65ºF

Get free IHOP pancakes Tuesday for National Pancake Day

National Pancake Day in 2020 in Feb. 25

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – IHOP is giving away free pancakes on Tuesday for National Pancake Day.

Participating restaurants are giving away free short stacks of buttermilk pancakes on Feb. 25.

IHOP is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You could also win pancakes for life! Every person who visits a participating IHOP will have one chance to win one of 250,000 prizes.

Click here to find a location near you.

Today is National Pancake Day! Come to IHOP and celebrate with a free buttermilk short stack and a chance to win Pancakes for Life. Hip, hip, pancakes! Hip, hip, pancakes!

Posted by IHOP on Tuesday, February 25, 2020

