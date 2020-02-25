66ºF

Jacksonville woman wins $1M top prize from $5 scratch-off game

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. North Carolinas lottery has steadily grown over its first decade and its leaders say it has room to grow even more in the coming years. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 30-year-old Jacksonville woman just won a $1 million top prize from a $5 scratch-off.

Myranda Cook claimed the top prize from the $1,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Cook purchased her winning ticket from Gate, located at 450 Park Street in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $705,000.00.

The $5 game, $1,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC, launched in January 2019 and offers more than $200.5 million in prizes, including 32 top prizes of $1 million.

The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.97.

Gate at 450 Park St
