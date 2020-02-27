Panera launches coffee subscription service

48ºF

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Panera Bread has a treat for java junkies.

It's now offering a coffee subscription program of unlimited hot or iced coffee.

The CEO told USA Today the goal is to change the face of the industry.

The price tag on a monthly subscription is $8.99, giving unlimited access to coffee at all hours and for any sized cup.

Those interested first have to become a member of Panera’s free loyalty program, MyPanera.

