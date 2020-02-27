Photo of baby goes viral after appearing to seem unamused

A photo of a seconds-old baby has gone viral after he appears to be unhappy to be out and about.

The grumpy face has made thousands all over the world laugh.

Rodrigo Kunstmann Fotógrafo Profissional posted the photo on Facebook with this caption: “Today is my birth and I don’t even have clothes for this.”

The baby has been compared to “Grumpy Cat” and others that have appeared to have a grimacing look.