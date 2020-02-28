Pet dog had tested ‘weakly positive’ for coronavirus

HONG KONG – Hong Kong health officials confirmed one additional case of the new virus on Friday, bringing the territory's total to 92.

Two people have passed away and 32 have been discharged from public hospitals.

Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan of Hong Kong’s Department of Health also told reporters that the pet dog of a COVID-19 patient had tested “weakly positive” the new virus.

However, officials at Hong Kong’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) are as yet uncertain as to whether the dog really is infected or whether it is an environmental contamination.

The dog does is not exhibiting any relevant symptoms.

Further tests will be conducted on the dog and it will be kept in quarantine until it tests negative.

