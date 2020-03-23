GALLERY: 1st day of homeschool for students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Spring break is officially over for students in Duval County.

They won’t be back in the classroom for at least another three weeks.

News4Jax viewers sent in photos of their students hard at work Monday morning.

Florida schools were ordered closed statewide until April 15, but -- just like a lot of their parents -- Duval County’s 130,000 students will be working from home using a website called Duval HomeRoom.

Click here to read more: Schools closed, but it’s back to ‘class’ in Duval County