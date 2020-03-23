GALLERY: 1st day of homeschool for students
Virtual learning begins this week for 130,000 students in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Spring break is officially over for students in Duval County.
They won’t be back in the classroom for at least another three weeks.
News4Jax viewers sent in photos of their students hard at work Monday morning.
Florida schools were ordered closed statewide until April 15, but -- just like a lot of their parents -- Duval County’s 130,000 students will be working from home using a website called Duval HomeRoom.
BACK TO SCHOOL!📚💻 "Here we go.... kids are back to school!" Eric Prosswimmer shared this photo of his kids getting to work this morning! Show us what your "school-at-home" looks like!Posted by WJXT4 The Local Station / News4JAX on Monday, March 23, 2020
