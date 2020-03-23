Palatka class wins ‘Reading Awareness Month’ contest

PALATKA, Fla. – We announced the final winner of our Reading Awareness Month contest on The Morning Show on Monday.

News4Jax asked students to record a video and send it to us, explaining why they love to read.

We received some fantastic videos and four were selected.

Congratulations to Alexis Mast’s 5th grade class at Kelley Smith Elementary in Palatka!

Ms. Mast will receive a gift certificate from our business partner Douglas Law Firm, so she can buy books for her students.

Normally we would surprise the students at their school with a pizza lunch, but with schools closed, we are unable to visit the students at this time.