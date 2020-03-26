Crocs launches ‘Free Pair for Healthcare’ program during coronavirus outbreak

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Heroes on the front lines in the battle against the coronavirus outbreak can get a free pair of shoes from Crocs.

It’s a new program called “A Free Pair for Healthcare.”

Individual healthcare workers can go to Crocs.com to place their free order of classic Crocs or Crocs at work. Shipping is free, too.

The website opens for requests each day at noon ET and stays open until that day’s allotment has been fulfilled. It then reopens the next day at noon.

Crocs is also donating up to 100,000 pairs of shoes to be distributed to employees at select healthcare facilities and organizations.