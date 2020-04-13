WJXT, News4Jax.com launches effort to help local restaurants, frontline workers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Frontline workers across our community are putting their lives at risk in the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak, working nonstop, sometimes without even thinking about a meal.

WJXT Channel 4, The Local Station and News4Jax.com have launched Food4Frontline, a community-wide effort to help both frontline workers and local restaurants.

“We’ve been telling the stories of doctors, nurses, EMT workers, and other first responders who are so busy caring for others they don’t have time to think about eating,” said Bob Ellis, WJXT VP & General Manager. “This is our opportunity to coordinate a meaningful effort to take care of them. To do this and also help local restaurants in the process is our way of living out our mission as Jacksonville’s only truly local television station in these unprecedented times.”

The Food4Frontline effort will accomplish three things:

1. Solicit: We have heard from so many in our community that are eager to contribute in some way. This is a chance to give back to those that are working so hard to save the lives of people in our community. These heroes without capes are putting their lives at risk while they work long shifts. Let’s feed them.

2. Serve: We will then partner with local restaurants to order meals that will be distributed to those on the frontline. Our hope is this partnership will assist local restaurants and their staff. Our partners uphold high standards in food preparation always and now during this COVID-19 epidemic. Meals for the frontline workers will be individually packaged.

3. Support: Our collective efforts will show those on the frontline — hospital and healthcare workers, emergency responders or staff keeping our store’s shelves stocked — that we are thinking of them and appreciate all that they are doing.

To donate meals to Jacksonville-area hospitals through Food4Frontline, you can start the process at https://4thefrontline.news4jax.com/.