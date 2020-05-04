Thank your mom with this DIY Mother’s Day card
Share photos of your handiwork on social media using #LoveMom
No matter if you’re spending Mother’s Day with your mom or not, the least you can do is get her a gift.
And what better gift than something from the heart, like a personalized greeting card that tells her exactly how much you appreciate everything she does for you?
Well then, you’re in luck. We’ve already done the hard part — just print or download our Mother’s Day card below and fill in the blanks. Then you’re good to go.
If you’d like, snap a photo of your handiwork and add it to our gallery below.
Here’s the Mother’s Day card you can customize (here’s the black-and-white version):
Submit your #LoveMom pictures:
