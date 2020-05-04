90ºF

Thank your mom with this DIY Mother’s Day card

News4Jax.com Staff

Screenshot via News4Jax.com
Screenshot via News4Jax.com (WJXT 2020)

No matter if you’re spending Mother’s Day with your mom or not, the least you can do is get her a gift.

And what better gift than something from the heart, like a personalized greeting card that tells her exactly how much you appreciate everything she does for you?

Well then, you’re in luck. We’ve already done the hard part — just print or download our Mother’s Day card below and fill in the blanks. Then you’re good to go.

If you’d like, snap a photo of your handiwork and add it to our gallery below.

Here’s the Mother’s Day card you can customize (here’s the black-and-white version):

