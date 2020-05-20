7-year-old girl crafts tiny face mask for the Tooth Fairy

HOLLAND, Mich. – A 7-year-old in Michigan came up with a cute idea to help protect the tooth fairy from the coronavirus.

Evolette Westhouse asked her mom to make the tooth fairy a mask.

Her mom says the hardest part was handling with something so small -- and making the creases just right.

But it most have worked -- because Evolette got a whole dollar under her pillow!

Here is why Evolette was so concerned for the tooth fairy:

She has to enter my 6ft bubble to get the tooth from under my pillow .

This tooth has been in my mouth, where all the germs are .

What if she comes to my house, and then goes to another kids house? Then that kid has MY germs too.

