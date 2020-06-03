This might be the best way ever to reheat cold pizza

We’ve all been there: you order a delicious pizza from your favorite pizza place, but you can’t finish the entire thing.

Everyone knows it’s just not the same when reheated in the oven or microwave.

That’s why Howard Rosen shared a little gem on “The Best Advice Show” on how to properly reheat pizza so that’s it’s not soggy and greasy.

It’s this simple: All Rosen does is put a little bit of olive oil in a pan on top of the stove.

“Take a pan, put in some olive oil. Warm the olive oil for one minute," Rosen said.

Rosen cooks the pizza on the stove until it is warmed through on medium-low heat. He makes sure to cover it so that the top of the pizza gets warm, too.

What you’re not supposed to do is reheat the pizza in the microwave -- ever. It is the ultimate kiss of death to a perfectly good slice of pizza that could have been gently reheated on the stove.

