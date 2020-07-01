What are your back-to-school questions?

What are your burning questions as students prepare to return to school in August?

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Florida’s and Georgia’s school districts to make unprecedented arrangements and provide answers about how to safely bring students and educators back to campus.

But even as districts across our region weigh various options, from protective barriers to virtual learning, there are still so many questions that deserve answers. And we want to help you get them.

With that in mind, we’d like to open the floor to students, teachers and parents. Share your questions in the comments or, if you’d like to stay anonymous, submit them using the form below (app users click here):