How to keep your pets calm, safe while fireworks are popping

With Independence Day on the horizon, there will be plenty of celebrations and fireworks. While it might be a party for you, it’s not so much for your pets.

When it comes to fireworks, our pets can get into situations in which they are panicked, or even become injured.

If your pet has a fear of loud noises, here are some suggestions on how you can help keep the animal at ease, according to experts.

If you’ve discussed putting your pet on anti-anxiety medicine, be sure to give a practice dose before the big fireworks show to be sure you know how the pet will respond to the medication, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals recommends.

And along with fireworks, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Humane Society has more tips for keeping your pet safe during summer activities: