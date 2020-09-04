89ºF

Saturday is a license-free saltwater fishing day in Florida

All bag limits, closed areas and size restrictions still apply

Looking for a fun and inexpensive way to spend the Labor Day weekend? You’re in luck.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Floridians can hit the waterways and go saltwater fishing on Saturday with no license required. It’s one of eight such days offered each year.

“License-free fishing days offer a special opportunity to enjoy Florida’s beautiful outdoors,” the governor said in a Friday news release. “I encourage all Floridians and visitors to take advantage!”

It’s worth noting that all bag limits, closed areas and size restrictions still apply on Saturday, so keep that in mind before heading out the door.

You can learn more about Florida’s fishing rules and regulations on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s website.

