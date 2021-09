An unidentified New York City firefighter walks away from Ground Zero after the collapse of the Twin Towers.

The terrorist attacks on the United States nearly 20 years ago brought profound change in America and the world.

The death and devastation stirred grief, rage and war.

To go back 20 years, we rounded up these photos below, from Getty Images.

Just a warning, they are graphic in nature, so don’t scroll any further if you’d rather not see.

Firefighters and rescue workers sift through the rubble of the World Trade Center searching for survivors after a terrorist attack collapsed both towers. (Michael Rieger/Greg Mathieson/Mai/Getty Images)

NYPD Officer Ken Radigan rubs his eyes after briefly sleeping in a pew at St. Paul's Episcopal Chapel, near the site of the World Trade Center attack, Sept. 21, 2001 in New York City. The chapel served as a relief area for rescue workers. (Getty Images)

New York City firefighters take a rest at the World Trade Center after two hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers. (Getty Images)

Led in prayer by Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, President George W. Bush joins his cabinet as they bow their heads before beginning their meeting in the cabinet room of the White House, Sept. 14, 2001. (National Archives via Getty Images)

A fiery blasts rocks the World Trade Center after being hit by two planes. (Getty Images)

People run away as the second tower of the World Trade Center crumbles down. (Getty Images)

People hang from the windows of the North Tower of the World Trade Center. (Copyright 2001 by Getty Images)

Mike Scott from the California Task Force-8 and his dog, Billy, search through rubble for victims. (Andrea Booher/Getty Images)

Policemen and firemen run away from the huge dust cloud caused as the World Trade Center's Tower One collapses. (Getty Images)

A man falls to his death from the World Trade Center. (Getty Images)

Smoke spews from a tower of the World Trade Center after two hijacked airplanes hit the Twin Towers. (Getty Images)

Smoke pours from the World Trade Center after being hit by two planes in New York City. (Getty Images)

A firefighter breaks down after the World Trade Center buildings collapsed. (Copyright 2001 by Getty Images)

Rescue workers sift through the wreckage of the World Trade Center, two days after two hijacked airplanes slammed into the Twin Towers. (Copyright 2001 by Getty Images)

Smoke comes out from the Southwest E-ring of the Pentagon building Sept. 11, 2001 in Arlington, Va., after a plane crashed into the building and set off a huge explosion. (Getty Images)

The rubble of the World Trade Center smolders. (Corbis via Getty Images)

The rubble of the World Trade Center. (Corbis via Getty Images)

A New York City fireman calls for 10 more rescue workers to make their way into the rubble of the World Trade Center, days after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack. (Jim Watson/Getty Images)

Firefighter Tony James cries while attending a funeral service for New York Fire Department Chaplain Rev. Mychal Judge, in front of the St. Francis of Assisi Church on Sept. 15, 2001. (Copyright 2001 by Getty Images)