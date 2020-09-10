Show us how your family celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 marks Hispanic Heritage Month, and we want to see how you and your family celebrate.

Hispanic Heritage Month is intended to honor and pay tribute to the generations of Hispanic-Americans who have brought their culture, food and way of life to America. This country has always been a melting pot, and Hispanic Heritage Month is one way to celebrate that.

We want to know how you and your family honor Hispanic Heritage Month.

Are there old family photos you bring out to celebrate the generations before you? Are there old family recipes you make? Are there fun decorations you put up around the house?

Let us know! You can submit photos below, and make sure you write a little bit about why you celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Thank you!