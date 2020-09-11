Podcast reminds us, especially in the sandal-wearing months: Stop neglecting your feet

You know what might feel good? Giving a little more attention to your feet.

It’s a super simple piece of advice, but one that perhaps we should take a little more seriously.

Jules Yun contributed this gem in a recent episode of “The Best Advice Show.”

Yes, of course your feet will get sudsy if you take a shower -- all that running water is sure to trickle down and get them semi-clean.

But Yun reminded listeners how important it is to wash your feet, like in the bath. It’s such a good feeling, getting between the toes and really cleaning off the grime, especially in the warm weather months or if you’ve been walking around in open-type shoes or sandals.

“It’s something that’s so easy to forget, but it feels so nice to do," Yun told podcast host Zak Rosen.

Rosen, by the way, wants to hear from you next. His podcast aims to share good, simple advice with the world. Episodes are typically only a few minutes long.

“The Best Advice Show” offers tips on a range of topics, from cooking and food, to career goals, relationship advice and simple life hacks. Rosen describes the show as your daily gummy vitamin that will give you some nutrients.

To contribute some of your own advice -- on any topic -- drop him a voicemail at 844-935-BEST. Leave your name and your tip, followed by your email address in case he has any follow-up questions.

It can be deep or not-so-deep. Rosen has a “Food Fridays” feature in which he’d love to feature your cooking advice. He’s not so much interested in platitudes and truisms, but instead, looking for the specific, odd, uplifting, effective, real advice from you about how you make it through your days.

“The Best Advice Show” is a product of Graham Media Group. Download it wherever you listen to or access podcasts.