9 camping trips within driving distance of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fall is finally upon us.

Yes, that’s right — it’s that time of year when everyone (except Floridians) dons their favorite fleece, overdoses on pumpkin-flavored coffee and rustles up their old Halloween costumes.

In Florida, it’s a time best spent savoring the few cool weather days we get each year.

And while the pandemic might have a chilling effect on our air travel plans, that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy the seasonal change with a day or weekend trip to visit one of Florida’s many state parks.

You might be surprised to find out that 19 of our 177 state parks offer cabins. Or that dozens more have campgrounds where you can stay the night or longer, depending on the length of your trip.

But, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, space might be limited due to public health guidelines. So, plan ahead — reservations can be made 11 months in advance.

Want to capture some of these fall colors? Chances are you’ll need to wait a few weeks.

The Fall Foliage Map predicts when we'll see leaves changing colors and falling across the country, including Florida. (Courtesy: SmokyMountains.com)

As this interactive map from SmokyMountains.com notes, we’ve seen little change so far. But fast-forward to Nov. 2, and fall foliage is predicted to near its peak in Northeast Florida.

The Fall Foliage Map shows Floridians can expect to see fall colors near their peak in Northeast Florida beginning Nov. 2. (Courtesy: SmokyMountains.com)

To help you map out your trip, we’ve compiled nine parks in our backyard where you can soak up the great outdoors, none of them more than a three-hour drive: