National Coffee Day: Here’s where to get a free cup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re like most people and have coffee running through your veins, you’re going to love this.

Whether you prefer it hot or cold, we’re spilling the beans on where you can score a free coffee on Tuesday!

With Sept. 29 being National Coffee Day, several chains are offering customers a free cup of coffee to celebrate the occasion.

We’ve put together a list of some of the freebies/deals you can get your hands on:

Krispy Kreme is giving all guests a free brewed coffee, no purchase necessary. Rewards members will receive a free coffee AND one free doughnut.

Duck Donuts is offering customers a free coffee (any size hot or iced) with any purchase

7-Eleven is offering all 7-Rewards members $1 any-size coffee.

Pilot Flying J : Guests can grab a free cup of any hot or cold Pilot coffee (any size) on Sept. 29 through the : Guests can grab a free cup of any hot or cold Pilot coffee (any size) on Sept. 29 through the Pilot Flying J app

Speedway : Receive a free, 16-ounce coffee from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dunkin' will give you a free medium hot coffee with any purchase of a medium or larger hot coffee.

McDonald’s : Get any size Premium Roast or Iced Coffee for $0.99 with the offer in the : Get any size Premium Roast or Iced Coffee for $0.99 with the offer in the McDonald’s app . You can redeem this offer once per day through 12/27/20.

Wawa is giving customers a free cup of coffee of any size just for stopping in!

Daily’s: “On the 29th, we are handing out free coffee all day long!”

And because of the occasion, we also thought we would mention our 2020 JaxBest winner, along with some of the best coffee that can be found in Jacksonville.

First up is Jacksonville’s best coffee: That Coffee Chic. Not only is the coffee one-of-a-kind, so is the venue: A 1969 Coachman!

Another local favorite is Vagabond. Founded in 2014, Vagabond is simply trying to provide a great cup of joe in a fantastic atmosphere.

Bold Bean, a popular Jacksonville coffee roaster, also offers a strong cup of coffee and a peaceful atmosphere. Bold Bean also roasts its own beans!

Did we miss a sweet offer? Let us know below!

