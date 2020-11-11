These three veterans were reunited 50 years after Vietnam

This story is a part of our "Something Good" series, which is designed to remind you of all the goodness in the world: the moments that can make you smile, feel warm inside and applaud humanity.

Three veterans who last saw each other during the Vietnam War recently reconnected, and what a reunion it was.

The three men, one from Northern Michigan, the other a fellow serviceman -- a man whose life he saved -- and their platoon leader, saw each other, face-to-face, for the first time since an incredibly harrowing event.

Sergeant William French was in battle when he was wounded by gunfire. A bullet went through his voice box and exited his body through his back.

“My body being shot was just froze, and I just gradually just went down,” French said.

Private Joseph Safina immediately started lifesaving efforts.

“I had my ballpoint pen, so I tried to put together something so he could breathe, and lo and behold, it worked,” he said.

Safina and a lieutenant got French to a helicopter to get medical help, but for decades, they didn’t know if French had made it out alive -- until recently. The three found one another and were finally reunited, connected by one incredible moment.

This story, and thousands of others, remind us to tip our hats to veterans on Veterans Day.