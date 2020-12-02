Spread some holiday cheer: Donate to Toys for Tots

Want to help spread some holiday cheer? Channel 4 is partnering with ACE Hardware and Toys for Toys to collect toys for children, and you can help.

New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at participating ACE Hardware locations in Northeast Florida from now through Dec. 8. Donated toys can also be dropped off at Channel 4 at 4 Broadcast Place.

And we’re hosting a toy drive at Channel 4 on Dec. 10, so if you stop by that day, we’ll make sure your donated toys get delivered. That toy drive will run from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

It’s worth mentioning that the drop-off process will be a little different this year. You don’t even need to get out of your car – we’ll collect your donations from your trunk.