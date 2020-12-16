Festive holiday light displays in our neck of the woods

Last week, I shared with you a list of drive-through holiday light displays. This time around, we’re looking local. Here’s a roundup of our favorite displays in town, some of which might even be in your neighborhood. Keep in mind, this is a short list, so leave a comment mentioning your favorite display if it’s not on the list.

Deck the Chairs

This a fun one and always draws a crowd. Deck the Chairs takes place in Jacksonville Beach and features lifeguard chairs decorated with various themes. The best part is, this event is totally free of charge.

Jacksonville ZOOLights

Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens’ annual ZOOLights shows how thousands of LED lights can transform the zoo into a luminous Winter Wonderland complete with moving sculptures, forests of well-lit trees and animal silhouettes. For pricing, visit the zoo’s website.

Blackhawk Bluff Subdivision

Situated on Girvin Road off Atlantic Blvd, the Blackhawk Bluff subdivision has become well-known for having the best lights in Jacksonville. Cruise through the streets and enjoy the beautiful lights and displays throughout the neighborhood. Like Deck the Chairs, this event is free.

WizLights in Orange Park

Check out WizLights at 1252 Tumbleweed Dr., Orange Park, in the Tanglewood subdivision, off Blanding Boulevard. Over 20,000 LEDs, lasers, disco balls, and other special effects — all set to music. 6 to 10 p.m.

Nochaway Drive in St. Augustine

Located at 1392 Nochaway Drive off Pacetti Road in the World Golf Village area, this display features thousands of lights synced to 28 songs. Lights are on from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. during the holidays. Jonathan Landingham told us about this display and he said to hear the music, just turn your car radio to 94.7 FM.

Allow your cell phone and your maps app to be your guide. Pack a thermos with coffee or cocoa and enjoy the twinkling lights. If you see the homeowner, remember to thank them for their hard work.