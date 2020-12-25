Orange Park Medical Center welcomes new batch of Christmas babies

Chaylee and Aaliyah were among a handful of babies born on Christmas at Orange Park Medical Center.

It was an especially Merry Christmas at Orange Park Medical Center, where several families welcomed newborns into the world.

The hospital shared a handful of photos of babies clad in beanies and festive onesies with hilarious designs, such as Aaliyah whose outfit says “I’m Snow Cute.” Others included Chaylee, whose onesie said “No More Silent Nights,” and Tracy, whose outfit said “Too Cute For The Naughty List.”

