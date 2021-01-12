PHOTOS: A look through the past 40 years of inaugurations

President-elect Barack H. Obama and President George W Bush share a laugh before they leave the White House to go on route to the capitol for the Inauguration.

For some inaugurations, there were fewer pictures to choose from, but we tried to select ones that told a small part of each Inauguration Day's story.

Jan. 20 has become quite an iconic day, as it’s the day the president-elect is sworn into the Office of the President of the United States -- at least, it has been since 1937.

This year, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president, after one of the most memorable election years.

On both sides of the aisle, Republicans and Democrats were passionate about their party, and it showed through protests, riots and social media.

What is to come on this year’s Inauguration Day is to be determined, but from President Donald Trump to President Ronald Reagan, let’s take a look at the past 40 years of inaugurations.

Jan. 20, 2017: Inauguration Day for President Donald Trump

People gather on the National Mall on Inauguration Day Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (2017 Getty Images)

The presidential motorcade drives down Pennsylvania Avenue toward the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (2017 Getty Images)

Anti-Trump protesters stand during a demonstration on Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Protesters attempted to block an entrance to the inauguration ceremony. (2017 Getty Images)

Supreme Court Justice John Roberts administers the oath of office to U.S. President Donald Trump as his wife Melania Trump holds the Bible on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (2017 Getty Images)

President Barack Obama (R) greets President-elect Donald Trump on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. In the inauguration ceremony, Donald J. Trump became the 45th president of the United States. (2017 Getty Images)

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets Michelle Obama as former President Bill Clinton and former President George W. Bush look on at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (2017 Getty Images)

First lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence wave goodbye to Barack and Michelle Obama on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (2017 Getty Images)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump dance at the Freedom Ball on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Trump attended a series of balls to cap his Inauguration Day. (2017 Getty Images)

Jan. 20, 2009: Inauguration Day for President Barack Obama

Behind the scenes as Barack H. Obama is sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts as the 44th president of the United States on the West Front of the Capitol on Jan. 20, 2009, in Washington, D.C. Obama was the first African-American to be elected to the office of President in the history of the United States. (Getty Images)

Vice President Dick Cheney and his wife Lynn welcome Barack H. Obama and his wife Michelle, along with Joe and Jill Biden, to a morning of coffee with congressional leaders in the Blue Room of the White House before he is sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts as the 44th president of the United States. (Getty Images)

In a holding room at the Capitol, President-elect Barack H. Obama spends a last couple of moments with his wife Michelle before he is sworn in as the 44th president of the United States. (Getty Images)

American singer Aretha Franklin (1942 - 2018) performs at Barack Obama's Presidential Inauguration ceremony in Washington D.C. on Jan. 20, 2009. (Getty Images)

President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at MTV and ServiceNation's "Be the Change: Live From The Inaugural Ball" at the Washington Hilton on Jan. 20, 2009 in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)

President-elect Barack H. Obama and President George W. Bush share a laugh before they leave the White House to go on route to the capitol for the Inauguration. (Getty Images)

President Barack H. Obama addresses the crowd at the Capitol after being sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts as the 44th president of the United States on the West Front of the Capitol on Jan. 20, 2009 in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)

Jan. 20, 2001: Inauguration Day for President George W. Bush

President George W. Bush in the Inaugural Parade stands in front of the White House and jokes with his father, former President George H.W. Bush, during his Inaugural ceremonies in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20, 2001. George W. Bush was the second presidential son to become president -- the first was John Quincy Adams. (2015 David Hume Kennerly)

President George W. Bush at a luncheon in the White House Cabinet Room with congressional leaders, shortly after being sworn in as the 43rd President of the United States on Jan. 20, 2001. (David Hume Kennerly)

On Inauguration Day, President George W. Bush, first lady Laura Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, and Lynne Cheney stand on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 20, 2001, in Washington D.C. (David Hume Kennerly)

Jan. 20, 1993: Inauguration Day for President Bill Clinton

President George HW Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush greet the Clintons as they arrive at the White House before the first inauguration of Bill Clinton, 1993. (© Copyrights by David Hume Kennerly 2017)

President-elect Bill Clinton and President George HW Bush exit the White House on their way to Clinton's inauguration, on Jan. 20, 1993. (© Copyrights by David Hume Kennerly 2017)

A look at Clinton's inauguration. (Getty Images)

Jan. 20, 1989: Inauguration Day for President George HW Bush

United States Vice President and President-Elect George HW Bush (left) and outgoing President Ronald Reagan (second left) share a laugh with senior staff members in the White House's Roosevelt Room on Jan. 19, 1989. Among those visible are Chief of Staff Ken Duberstein (second right) and incoming Chief of Staff John H Sununu (right). The following day, Bush was inaugurated as President. (Getty Images)

American politician George HW Bush takes the oath of office as he is sworn in as 41st President of the United States by Chief Justice William Rehnquist at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 1989. Among those visible in the background are Speaker of the US House of Representatives Jim Wright (1922 - 2015) (left), Vice President-Elect Dan Quayle (center), and, obscured behind Rehnquist, is Barbara Bush. (CNP/Getty Images)

Campaign adviser (and future U.S. President) George W. Bush waves from the podium at his father's Presidential Inauguration ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20, 1989. At right is his wife, (future first lady) Laura Bush. (CNP/Getty Images)

First lady Barbara Bush and U.S. President George HW Bush hold hands and wave as they lead the Inaugural Parade along Pennsylvania Avenue on Jan. 20, 1989. (CNP/Getty Images)

View of, from left, Sally Dunbar Atwater and her husband, Chairman of the Republican National Committee Lee Atwater (1951 - 1991), (and future first lady) Laura Bush, and her husband, campaign adviser (and future President) George W. Bush, attend one of the Inaugural Balls celebrating George HW Bush's Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20, 1989. (CNP/Getty Images)

U.S. President George HW Bush and first lady Barbara Bush share a laugh on stage during one of their Inaugural Balls on Jan. 20, 1989. (CNP/Getty Images))

Jan. 20, 1981: Inauguration Day for President Ronald Reagan

President Ronald Reagan taking the oath of office as the 40th President of the United States, watched by his wife Nancy, Vice President George HW Bush (right) and Tip O'Neill (center) on Jan. 20, 1981. (2015 Getty Images)

President Ronald Reagan speaking after he was sworn in as the 40th President of the United States, watched by Speaker Tip O'Neill (left) and Vice President George HW Bush (right, seated), in Washington D.C. on Jan 20, 1981. (2015 Getty Images)

U.S. President Ronald Reagan and his wife, first lady Nancy Reagan, wave as they drive down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House on Jan. 20, 1981. (Getty Images)

U.S. President Ronald Reagan and his wife, First Lady Nancy Reagan, talk with popular entertainer Frank Sinatra at Reagan's Inaugural Gala in Washington D.C. on Jan. 19, 1981. (Getty Images)