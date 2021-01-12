PHOTOS: A look through the past 40 years of inaugurations

For some inaugurations, there were fewer pictures to choose from, but we tried to select ones that told a small part of each Inauguration Day's story.
Jan. 20 has become quite an iconic day, as it’s the day the president-elect is sworn into the Office of the President of the United States -- at least, it has been since 1937.
This year, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president, after one of the most memorable election years.
On both sides of the aisle, Republicans and Democrats were passionate about their party, and it showed through protests, riots and social media.
What is to come on this year’s Inauguration Day is to be determined, but from President Donald Trump to President Ronald Reagan, let’s take a look at the past 40 years of inaugurations.