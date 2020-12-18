Watch: Google’s 2020 recap is the most moving thing you’ll watch today

The Google logo is displayed on the screen of a tablet.

This story is a part of our "Something Good" series, which is designed to remind you of all the goodness in the world: the moments that can make you smile, feel warm inside and applaud humanity.

There’s no question that this has been a trying year.

The world has shared grievances, loss, illness and hardships, but we’ve also persevered.

Each year, Google creates a video reviewing the year, and in 2020, there was a lot to unpack.

“The most human trait is to want to know why,” the video begins by saying. “And in a year that tested everyone around the world, ‘why’ was searched more than ever.”

A few:

Why is Democracy important? ... Why can’t I find toilet paper? ... Why is it called COVID-19? ... Why is the sky orange?

As a whole, we may not have found all the answers we were searching for, but we kept asking.

The questions inspired joy, excitement, some made us cry, and some made us worry about where the human race could be heading.

But if there’s anything this video highlights, it’s that we all kept the strength to continue, and we were not defeated -- we persevered.

Watch the full video below.